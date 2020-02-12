Previous
Next
FEB 12 2020 - DAY OF HARD WORK by ebonysebony
43 / 365

FEB 12 2020 - DAY OF HARD WORK

Today a few works mates and me moved office furniture, computers, folders & other random junk to another office because they were being relocated. I haven’t had such a physical day in a long time.... SO PUB FOR DINNER! Reward and ‘I CBF COOKING’
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise