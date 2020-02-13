Previous
FEB 13 2020 - I FOUND COUS COUS by ebonysebony
FEB 13 2020 - I FOUND COUS COUS

Yesterday I went to a Moroccan restaurant with friends and I had couscous for what I think was the first time (I have a really bad memory) and I really liked it!!! So I brought me some store bought and it’s so easy!!!! Yum
