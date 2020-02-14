Previous
FEB 14 2020 - NEW HAIR COLOUR..AGAIN by ebonysebony
FEB 14 2020 - NEW HAIR COLOUR..AGAIN

When I did my hair recently with the red colour, I liked it but the second I did it I realised I was done and was ready to return to “normal” hair colour. I need it to fade though so I can get back to my Mousey brown hair :)
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

