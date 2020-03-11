Previous
Next
MARCH 11 2020 - FORKLIFT LICENSE TODAY by ebonysebony
70 / 365

MARCH 11 2020 - FORKLIFT LICENSE TODAY

Ok so I’m an office worker, but there has been times when no one else was around who could drive it! So I’ve driven one before (without a license) but made it official on ‘Guido’ the forklift
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise