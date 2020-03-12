Previous
MARCH 12 2020 - CLOSE TO YOU by ebonysebony
MARCH 12 2020 - CLOSE TO YOU

I post a lot of pet pics but they’re a huge part of our life and love. Since I set up my computer geeky 3 computer screen set up my puppy kept laying on a hard floor, so I put a different dog bed under the table we’re she kept laying
