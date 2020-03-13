Previous
MARCH 13 2020 - NOT EVEN WORTH IT by ebonysebony
MARCH 13 2020 - NOT EVEN WORTH IT

I quit coke for 6 months, so no coke so far since Dec 31 last year. I had a couple of mother’s on bushfire deployment but this was my first fizzy drink in 2 months.... not even worth it
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
