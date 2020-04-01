Previous
APR 1 2020 - BUSHLIFE No.2 by ebonysebony
APR 1 2020 - BUSHLIFE No.2

Again, just because we can, I had an evening shower and I heard something and it was a roo looking for a late night feed. So in my towel I fed the roo and sat and enjoyed the outside air with my puppy who watches and never chases!
1st April 2020

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
