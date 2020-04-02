Previous
APR 2 2020 - PUPPY LOVES DAD by ebonysebony
APR 2 2020 - PUPPY LOVES DAD

She will sit wherever he's working, she will shadow him when he walks from one room to another. I like that she keeps him company when he's doing things around the house on his days off and I'm at work
EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
