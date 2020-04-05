Previous
APR 5 2020 - THANK YOU PUPPY
APR 5 2020 - THANK YOU PUPPY

I decided to get all of my Old Japanese Language study stuff to really attempt to kick start some consistent study, lord knows I've tried before....But My puppy had other ideas, laying directly in the middle of the blanket I'd laid down!!
