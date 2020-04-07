Previous
APR 7 2020 - DRILLS AS HAND WEIGHTS? by ebonysebony
98 / 365

APR 7 2020 - DRILLS AS HAND WEIGHTS?

No gym due to Corona so I signed up to #Centr fitness app by Chris Hemsworth, I didn't realise when I opened the workout that I needed hand weights!! so I improvised!!
EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
