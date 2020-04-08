Sign up
APRIL 8 2020 - JINXED IT
A quiet and unassuming day. The day when you finally decide to do that job at work you've been putting off.... and then the Bushfire Page goes off. 6 hours and a bit of slog, I was so for a few days!
365
iPhone XS Max
8th April 2020 5:19pm
#fire
#bushfire
#australianbushfire
#jinx
