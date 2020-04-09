Previous
APRIL 9 2020 - STRINGRAY EARRINGS BECAUSE I CAN by ebonysebony
100 / 365

APRIL 9 2020 - STRINGRAY EARRINGS BECAUSE I CAN

On our last trip away - 5 weeks to Canada and America I started collecting earrings from the places we visited. As a souvenir small and lightweight is perfect!! Then there's a story. Stringrays from Santa Monica Pier, Los Angelos
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
