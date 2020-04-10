Previous
APRIL 10 2020 - HELP ME HAIRDYE
APRIL 10 2020 - HELP ME HAIRDYE

Ok so I've been trying to get back to my normal hair colour but its been a journey. I finally got most of the red out but its quite dark this time.... I need to stop for a little while because my hair is snapped all over!!
10th April 2020

EBONYSEBONY

@ebonysebony
