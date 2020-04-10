Sign up
101 / 365
APRIL 10 2020 - HELP ME HAIRDYE
Ok so I've been trying to get back to my normal hair colour but its been a journey. I finally got most of the red out but its quite dark this time.... I need to stop for a little while because my hair is snapped all over!!
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
EBONYSEBONY
@ebonysebony
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
10th April 2020 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#easter
,
#hairdye
,
#hairdyehell
