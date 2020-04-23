Previous
APRIL 23 2020 - START AND END OF THE DAY
APRIL 23 2020 - START AND END OF THE DAY

I am thankful that females have the flexibility to use makeup. I have crappy skin and on top of that I was so tired and the bags under my eyes could be used for world travel!
