Lesser Goldfinch and Last 2 Gingko leaves by ebriccetti
Lesser Goldfinch and Last 2 Gingko leaves

Every morning the Lesser Goldfinches stage in the gingko tree before flying to the bird feeders in my yard. This morning one lone bird enjoyed the early rays of sun while awaiting the arrival of the rest of the flock.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Eleanor Briccetti

@ebriccetti
