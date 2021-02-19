Previous
Was looking at my gingko tree to see if the lesser goldfinches were there and saw this hummer taking short flights from the tree and then back again. This happened 4 or 5 times. by ebriccetti
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Eleanor Briccetti

@ebriccetti
