Previous
Next
When I looked out the window and saw the water droplets from the recent rain on the blueberry leaves, I grabbed my camera to catch the late afternoon light before the sun set. by ebriccetti
55 / 365

When I looked out the window and saw the water droplets from the recent rain on the blueberry leaves, I grabbed my camera to catch the late afternoon light before the sun set.

20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Eleanor Briccetti

@ebriccetti
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise