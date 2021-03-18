Previous
Red Flowering Current by ebriccetti
80 / 365

Red Flowering Current

For the first time in many years the red flowering current has finally decided to bloom, thanks to no deer eating the blossoms, more sunlight because of tree trimming, or who knows what. I'm thrilled to see these stunning flowers.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Eleanor Briccetti

@ebriccetti
