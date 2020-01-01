Previous
DSC_0021 by ed_williams
1 / 365

DSC_0021

I want to learn Monochrome and Black and White Photography. This was the first time I have used the monochrome settings on my camera. I will need to learn more about the manual settings and other modes of shooting with my camera.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Ed Williams

@ed_williams
