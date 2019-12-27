Previous
My Homeless Dog Uncle Booker by eddym
2 / 365

My Homeless Dog Uncle Booker

Rescued this 110lb when no one wanted him...It brings a smile to my face to see him have a home, regardless of his ticks.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Eddy

@eddym
