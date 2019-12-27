Sign up
My Homeless Dog Uncle Booker
Rescued this 110lb when no one wanted him...It brings a smile to my face to see him have a home, regardless of his ticks.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th December 2019 4:05pm
Tags
lens
sigma
dogs
canonm50
