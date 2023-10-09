Digital Signature Market To Witness a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021–2030
Factors such as the surge in adoption of digital-signature based biometrics in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, requirement for advanced security solutions amidst pandemic lockdowns and remote working environment, government policies regarding digitization and data protection, and rise in usage of digital signature to eliminate paperwork are expected to drive the growth of the digital signature market at a CAGR of 29.2% during the foreseeable period. According to P&S Intelligence, the market size is projected to reach $25,211.3 million by 2030 from $1,858.3 million in 2020. Moreover, the market is witnessing a trend of using digital signatures in the healthcare industry for higher transparency.