How Does Integration of AI Recommendations Drive Interactive Kiosk Market?
An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal comprising both software and hardware and facilitates access to various applications and information for commerce, education, communication and entertainment. In 2021, the revenue of the interactive kiosk market was $26,312.3 million, and it will witness a 7.8% CAGR, to reach $51,582.0 million by 2030. An interactive kiosk can perform numerous tasks, enabling users to purchase items, check information about the available products, or collect cash.