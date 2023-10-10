Previous
How Does Integration of AI Recommendations Drive Interactive Kiosk Market? by edenverma
2 / 365

How Does Integration of AI Recommendations Drive Interactive Kiosk Market?

An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal comprising both software and hardware and facilitates access to various applications and information for commerce, education, communication and entertainment. In 2021, the revenue of the interactive kiosk market was $26,312.3 million, and it will witness a 7.8% CAGR, to reach $51,582.0 million by 2030. An interactive kiosk can perform numerous tasks, enabling users to purchase items, check information about the available products, or collect cash.

Read More: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/interactive-kiosk-market
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Eden Verma

@edenverma
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise