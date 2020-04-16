Sign up
Photo 2786
Baby Gray
Sweet Gray as a baby! Always did love her spotty tummy and folded paws. Happy 10th birthday!
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SP560UZ
Taken
9th July 2010 1:56pm
Tags
gray
Louise & Ken
ace
100% PURE ADORABLE!!! What a precious kitten, and a long-time friend! Happy birthday!
April 17th, 2020
