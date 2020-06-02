Previous
June 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 2833

June 2

A fun trip out Old Mission Peninsula today!
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Elena Arquero
Very nicely "framed", great view out the window.
June 3rd, 2020  
