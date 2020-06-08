Previous
double vision by edorreandresen
Photo 2839

double vision

Flowers have the greatest talent in converting an ordinary place into a magical palace!
– Mehmet Murat ildan
eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

Mallory ace
Beautiful colors!
June 10th, 2020  
