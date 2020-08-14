Sign up
Photo 2906
Sunset fishing
Another beauty from the other day. Can you see our neighbor in a red shirt on the dock fishing? She caught something when I was photographing.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
10th August 2020 9:06pm
