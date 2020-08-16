Previous
Green Heron 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 2908

Green Heron 1

A juvenile came to visit today-what a hoot. I got to take lots of photos as s/he did not seem bothered by me at all.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Taffy ace
Such a funny looking young one -- and it will grow up to be such a beautiful bird.
August 17th, 2020  
