Skippy by edorreandresen
Photo 2958

Skippy

Skippy is one of my favorites of the backyard crew. She has a hurt foot, but carries on with aplomb!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

eDorre Andresen

Margo ace
So cute
October 6th, 2020  
