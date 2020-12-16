Previous
Little mouse by edorreandresen
Photo 3030

Little mouse

A mouse is small and can go unnoticed: but there is no limit to what a brave heart and a fearless spirit can achieve.

-Brian Jacques



16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

Babs ace
He is gorgeous I wonder if he is a church mouse
December 17th, 2020  
