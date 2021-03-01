Previous
Next
edges by edorreandresen
Photo 3105

edges

The world, nature, human beings, do not move like machines. The edges are never clear-cut, but always frayed. Nature never draws a line without smudging it.
-Winston Churchill
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise