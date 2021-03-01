Sign up
Photo 3105
edges
The world, nature, human beings, do not move like machines. The edges are never clear-cut, but always frayed. Nature never draws a line without smudging it.
-Winston Churchill
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 2nd, 2021
