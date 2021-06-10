Previous
hang in by edorreandresen
Photo 3206

hang in

The world is round and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning.
-Ivy Baker Priest
eDorre Andresen

sheri
So apt with your caption.
June 11th, 2021  
