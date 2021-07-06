Previous
sunning 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 3232

sunning 1

A power of Butterfly must be
The Aptitude to fly
Meadows of Majesty concedes
And easy Sweeps of Sky
-Emily Dickinson
eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of the Monarch with its wings open
July 7th, 2021  
