Photo 3244
Mr and Mrs
What a treat! I thought I just got Mr and look who else is in the shot. I thought did not get one good shot of her and I got this present!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th July 2021 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
