happy by edorreandresen
Photo 3252

happy

Happiness is a gift and the trick is not to expect it, but to delight in it when it comes.
-Charles Dickens
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
