Photo 3852
March 18
I try to apply colors like words that shape poems, like notes that shape music.
-Joan Miro
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6548
photos
89
followers
86
following
Tags
purple
,
crocus
,
rainbow2023
