Previous
Leafy green by edorreandresen
Photo 4050

Leafy green

Nature will bear the closest inspection. She invites us to lay our eye level with her smallest leaf, and take an insect view of its plain.
-Henry David Thoreau
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely shade of green
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise