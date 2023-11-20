Sign up
Photo 4099
Gratitude 20
"When it comes to life the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude." — G.K. Chesterton
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th November 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
berries
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful focus.
November 21st, 2023
