Photo 4160
Tree
"I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape — the loneliness of it; the dead feeling of winter. Something waits beneath it, the whole story doesn't show."
- Andrew Wyeth
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7164
photos
99
followers
95
following
1139% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th January 2024 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
