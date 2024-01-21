Previous
Clouds by edorreandresen
Photo 4161

Clouds

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.
-Rabindranath Tagore
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Babs ace
Beautiful clouds
January 22nd, 2024  
