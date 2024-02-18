Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4189
Pine needle basket class
The beginning of my pine needle basket! What a fun way to spend the afternoon. A finished basket is in the picture as well.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7222
photos
102
followers
96
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
Latest from all albums
4186
3030
3031
4187
3032
4188
4189
3033
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th February 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
pine needle basket
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close