Backlit Grasses by edorreandresen
Backlit Grasses

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.
-Aristotle Onassis

26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Babs ace
Nice backlighting
February 27th, 2024  
