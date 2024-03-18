Sign up
Previous
Photo 4218
Red dahlia
"A person's world is only as big as their heart."
--Tanya A. Moore
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
2
3
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7280
photos
102
followers
96
following
1155% complete
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
3059
4215
3060
4216
3061
4217
3062
4218
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
30th August 2015 12:58pm
Tags
red
,
dahlia
,
rainbow2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Wow! That incredibly color jumps forward to "smack me in the face"...in a really Good Way!
March 19th, 2024
Wylie
ace
terrific frame filler
March 19th, 2024
