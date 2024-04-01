Previous
A 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 4232

A 1

“Form itself, even if completely abstract ... has its own inner sound.”
― Wassily Kandinsky
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise