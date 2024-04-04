Previous
A 4 by edorreandresen
Photo 4235

A 4

The longer you look at an object, the more abstract it becomes, and, ironically, the more real.
-Lucian Freud
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise