Previous
H+H 31 by edorreandresen
Photo 4292

H+H 31

“To photograph: it is to put on the same line of sight the head, the eye and the heart.”
― Henri Cartier-Bresson
31st May 2024 31st May 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise