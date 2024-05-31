Sign up
Photo 4292
H+H 31
“To photograph: it is to put on the same line of sight the head, the eye and the heart.”
― Henri Cartier-Bresson
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7428
photos
107
followers
93
following
1175% complete
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
3133
4289
3134
4290
3135
4291
3136
4292
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
31st May 2024 12:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
plant
,
mayhalf-2024
