Photo 4314
Something you hear
This cutie is a tiny Piping Plover chick-a fluff ball on legs with a very loud cheep! Mama Plover was keeping a good eye on this little one. The babies cannot fly for 30 days after hatching, but are very fast on those tiny legs.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
chick
,
piping plover
,
june24words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a cutie!
June 23rd, 2024
