Something you hear by edorreandresen
Photo 4314

Something you hear

This cutie is a tiny Piping Plover chick-a fluff ball on legs with a very loud cheep! Mama Plover was keeping a good eye on this little one. The babies cannot fly for 30 days after hatching, but are very fast on those tiny legs.
Issi Bannerman
Oh, what a cutie!
June 23rd, 2024  
