Photo 4324
Kermie 2
Kermie had fun sitting atop the puzzles at the library! The flowers were the fav.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
365
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd July 2024 1:21pm
Tags
library
,
frog
,
puzzles
,
kermit
,
kermie
Babs
ace
He looks very relaxed
July 3rd, 2024
