Kermie 6 by edorreandresen
Photo 4328

Kermie 6

Kermie and I had fun at the Farmers market! We got mushrooms, rainbow chard, radishes and this beautiful bouquet!
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Susan Klassen ace
What a wonderful bounty you and Kermie got from the farmers market!
July 7th, 2024  
