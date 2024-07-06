Sign up
Photo 4328
Kermie 6
Kermie and I had fun at the Farmers market! We got mushrooms, rainbow chard, radishes and this beautiful bouquet!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
3169
4325
3170
4326
3171
4327
3172
4328
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th July 2024 12:18pm
bouquet
,
kermit
,
kermie
Susan Klassen
ace
What a wonderful bounty you and Kermie got from the farmers market!
July 7th, 2024
