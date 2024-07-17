Previous
Kermie 17 by edorreandresen
Photo 4339

Kermie 17

The soul, light as a feather, fluid as water, innocent as a child, responds to every movement of grace like a floating balloon.
-Jean-Pierre de Caussade
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise