Kermie 19 by edorreandresen
Photo 4341

Kermie 19

Kermie loves to visit Leland. He is sitting in a flower box on a bridge enjoying the flowers more than the view.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
